SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

