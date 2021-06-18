Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 10,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.