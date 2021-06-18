Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SPX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPXC stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.