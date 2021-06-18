Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Hits $102.16 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Secret has a total market cap of $102.16 million and $35.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00428531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.78 or 0.01105355 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,141,357 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

