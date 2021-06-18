Seer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,041% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84. Seer has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

