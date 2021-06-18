Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,123 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.