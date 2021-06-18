Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

