Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,875,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

