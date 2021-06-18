Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,390.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.54 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,450.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

