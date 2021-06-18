Sei Investments Co. Sells 132,643 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

