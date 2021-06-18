Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,217 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.