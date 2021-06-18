Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

