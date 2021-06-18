Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 2,661,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

