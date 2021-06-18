Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 5793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $68,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

