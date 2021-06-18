Semux Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $409,509.10 and approximately $14.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016104 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

