Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.49. 224,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,004,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Specifically, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

