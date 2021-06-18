ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio Sells 600 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J. Richard Cashio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

