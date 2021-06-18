Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 8,691 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.