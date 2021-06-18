Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $71.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,776. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of -93.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

