Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 85,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,620. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

