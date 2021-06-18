Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,202 ($41.83). 892,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,536. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,266.72.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

