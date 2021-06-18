Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,202 ($41.83). 892,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,536. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,266.72.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
