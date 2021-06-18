Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Declines By 22.9%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.