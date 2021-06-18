Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Drops By 18.1%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 3,556,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 485.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $20.75 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.