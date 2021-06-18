Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Grows By 29.6%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $241.26 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $180.35 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

