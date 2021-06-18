Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 21.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 718,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,332. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.