Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Rises By 28.0%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 815,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of BNOEF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Bionomics Company Profile
