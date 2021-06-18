Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rises By 25.7%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 862,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Booking alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,294.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,345.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.