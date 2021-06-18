Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Decreases By 14.3%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CPPSF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33. Cassiopea has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

