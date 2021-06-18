Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expands By 27.1%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

GIB stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,694. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.