Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Decreases By 24.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

