Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Decreases By 24.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Danone stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.87.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.