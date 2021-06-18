Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Increases By 31.8%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF remained flat at $$1.22 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 19.88. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $107.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 251.81%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

