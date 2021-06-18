Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Decreases By 12.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.