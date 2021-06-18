Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Decreases By 12.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
