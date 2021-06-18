Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Rises By 31.7%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ecosciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 294,934,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,176,344. Ecosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

