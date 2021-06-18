Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Rises By 31.7%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ecosciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 294,934,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,176,344. Ecosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.