Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Drops By 14.3%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 1,066,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

