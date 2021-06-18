Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 15.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 7,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

