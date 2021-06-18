Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Increases By 31.6%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 94,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38. Glencore has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

