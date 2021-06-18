Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Grows By 21.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,866.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

HDALF opened at $4.94 on Friday. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.