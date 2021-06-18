Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Expands By 18.3%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
About Haitian International
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.