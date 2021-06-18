Short Interest in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rises By 33.7%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 13th total of 168,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 59,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

