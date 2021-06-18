Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Declines By 23.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISUZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

