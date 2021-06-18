Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Decreases By 14.3%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,720. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

