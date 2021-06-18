Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Declines By 21.1%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$72.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $72.75.
About Landis+Gyr Group
