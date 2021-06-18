Short Interest in Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Declines By 21.7%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLRYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Mail.ru Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $372.73 million during the quarter.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

