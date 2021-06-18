Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Rises By 31.3%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 664,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MLI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

