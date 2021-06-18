Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Declines By 20.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.27. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

