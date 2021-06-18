Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Rises By 29.6%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NCTKF remained flat at $$46.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

