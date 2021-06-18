Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Rises By 35.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 759,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NTCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 592,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

