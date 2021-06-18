Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 37.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.