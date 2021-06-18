Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Drops By 12.9%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $364.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

