Short Interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Drops By 22.4%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $16.01 on Thursday, reaching $348.50. 643,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.